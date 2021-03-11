SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,206 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of CPK opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

