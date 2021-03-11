SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,293,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 514,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

