SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

