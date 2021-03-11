SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,874 SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 170.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $803.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

