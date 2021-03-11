Sentinel 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars.

