Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

