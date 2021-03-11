Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNSE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.50.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,102 shares of company stock worth $656,199.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

