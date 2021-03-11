Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.