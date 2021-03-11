Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Senmiao Technology worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

