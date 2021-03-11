Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 111.90 ($1.46). 997,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,788. The stock has a market cap of £469.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. Senior has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

