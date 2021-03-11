Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 111.90 ($1.46). 997,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,788. The stock has a market cap of £469.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. Senior has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.59.
Senior Company Profile
