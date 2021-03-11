Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.23

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 9820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

