Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

RLJ stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

