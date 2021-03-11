Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Cormark

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.64.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

