SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 12,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,262,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 512,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 428,084 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.