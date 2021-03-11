SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.