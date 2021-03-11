Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,327,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

