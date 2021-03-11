Seaport Global Securities Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

LPX stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

