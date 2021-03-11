SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SLK.AX) (ASX:SLK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SLK.AX) (ASX:SLK) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from SeaLink Travel Group Limited (SLK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

