Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,726,600 shares of company stock worth $288,816,774. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

