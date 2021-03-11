Scrypta Price Tops $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 154.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 171.9% higher against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $600,769.33 and $22.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029193 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,119,587 coins and its circulating supply is 16,319,587 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

