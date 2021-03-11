Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Acquires 3,000 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,970 ($3,880.32).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,006 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.31.

