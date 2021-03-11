SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $309.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,665.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $286.34. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

