Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,790 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,751. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

