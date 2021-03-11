Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,036,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,035,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.