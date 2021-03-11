Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director M Kathleen Behrens Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRPT opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,747,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.