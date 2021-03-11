Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,109 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

