Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $143.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.88.

NYSE PXD opened at $156.93 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

