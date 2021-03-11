Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

SANA stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

