Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 16th (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Sana Biotechnology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

