SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0917 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $1,552.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 72% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,782.20 or 0.99650674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00426482 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.00842556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00296856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005546 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

