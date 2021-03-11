Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RSI stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

