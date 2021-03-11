Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NYSE RVT opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.