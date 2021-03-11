Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $127.27 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

