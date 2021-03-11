Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.68. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.