Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

