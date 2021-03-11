Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.34. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 771,870 shares.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

