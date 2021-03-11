RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

