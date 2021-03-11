RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Markel by 35.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,130.45 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,061.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,023.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

