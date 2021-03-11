RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.