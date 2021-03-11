RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

SF stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $6,023,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

