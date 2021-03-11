RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

