RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

