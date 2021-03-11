RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

