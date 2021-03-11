RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 11th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,465. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

