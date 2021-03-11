Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $427,263.76 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RBA traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after buying an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after buying an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.