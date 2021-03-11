Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $79.20.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
