Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIGL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 71,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,054. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

