Richard Steinmeier Sells 1,406 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

