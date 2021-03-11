Richard K. Prins Sells 50,000 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IGC stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

