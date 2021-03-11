Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Johnson Rice lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

