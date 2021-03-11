Rhumbline Advisers Sells 50,092 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,092 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Ameren worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 23,929.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after buying an additional 1,010,769 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 90.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after buying an additional 529,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

